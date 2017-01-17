Ice Storm Warning and Winter Storm Warning Both In Effect

The National Weather Service has issued the following for areas of Chelan County.

•Ice Storm Warning in effect from January 17, 07:00 AM PST until January 18, 04:00 PM PST

•Winter Storm Warning in effect from January 17, 07:00 AM PST until January 19, 08:00 AM PST

This forecast has the potential for creating some very dangerous driving conditions. Please drive for conditions and slow down!!