I-90 Closure

Maintenance crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are planning to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 tomorrow near Cle Elum to remove trees.

The westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed at Exit 84 from 8 AM To 1 PM Tuesday, November 13 to remove several trees in the area. Traffic will be detoured around the closure using Exit 85.

Drivers should plan for added travel time. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.