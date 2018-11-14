Hydropower Research Institute

A newly founded research institute in Wenatchee has one primary goal: optimizing hydropower through digital transformation.

The purpose of the non-profit Hydropower Research Institute is to ensure hydropower continues to be the primary clean, carbon-free electricity generating resource for our region and beyond. Kirk Hudson, Managing Director of Generation and Transmission for Chelan County PUD is also the president of the Institute:

Hudson said there are companies worldwide that collect data, but that this collaborative effort would be the first of its type that deals specifically with hydropower:

Just what type of data will be collected?

They Hudropower Research Institute will hold an open house for public agencies on Monday, November 19th; an open house for the general public is being considered for sometime next year.

More information on the institute is available online at www.chelanpud.org.