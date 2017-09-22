Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Hitting Chelan September 30

We all have old cans of solvents, drain cleaners and pesticides in our garages or storage areas… what are you going to do with them?

If you are a Chelan County resident, next week, you can get rid of all of those old hazardous materials at the Hazardous Waste Collection Event…

092217 Waste Event 1 :23 “…at the elementary school.”

That’s Jill Fitzsommons, Public Information Officer for Chelan County Public Works…

092217 Waste Event 2 :46 “…work you through that.”

For additional information about next weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, you can call Chelan County Public Works at 667-6415.

The Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Chelan will be next Saturday, September 30, 9am-noon at the Chelan Fire Station on Wapato Ave.