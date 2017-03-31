Hospital Forum Well Attended And Well Organized

Thursday night’s public forum in Chelan, debating the need and affordability of a new hospital was well attended.

The Performing Arts Center at Chelan High School was near capacity, and the crowd seemed heavily weighed in favor of a new hospital.

On Friday, April 7th, ballots will be mailed to all registered voters within the Chelan hospital district.

Voters will be asked to either approve or reject a proposition to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds, which would be used to finance a new hospital on the eastern edge of town on property already owned by Lake Chelan Community Hosptial.

Citizen panels both for and against a new hospital were provided equal time to present their argument.

Those opposed to a new hospital were represented by Chelan citizen Michael Sherer. He took direct aim at Administration and Hospital Commissioners….

"…the community's expectations"

Dr. Megan Guffy with Citizens for a New Hospital Now, had a completely view of whether or not a new hospital is needed…

"…can't have it both ways."

Dr Guffy addressed the many needs for improvement at the current hospital…

"…a new hospital ever since."

Thursday night’s Chelan Community Hospital Forum was very well organized and very well run.

KOZI Radio broadcast that forum live- and will rebroadcast it a few times over the next 10 days- stay tuned to KOZI for broadcast schedules.