Holding Your Phone While Driving Becomes Illegal On Sunday

In just 3 days- some of the things that were allowed while driving, will no longer be legal.

The new Distracted Driving Law goes into effect this Sunday.

Washington State Trooper and Public Information Officer, Brian Moore, says the so called E-DUI was originally written to take effect in two years…

Moore says the original distracted driving law was put into law more than 10 years ago, and a lot has changed with technology since that time…

With the new Distracted Driving law, not only can you no longer hold your phone—Trooper Moore adds that it will also be a primary offense…

Under the new law- you are still allowed one touch use- to answer your phone- as long as the phone itself is not in your hands.

So, how much will the ticket run you?

