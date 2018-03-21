High Risk Search Warrant Leads To Two Arrests In Bridgeport

After a months-long investigation, SWAT Team members from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties, with the help of the City of Brewster Police Department, served what they called a high risk search warrant at a house on Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport.

Inside, investigators found more than an ounce of heroin, an AR 15 magazine and a handgun. The renter of the mobile home, 33 year old Luis (Tony) Orosco, of Bridgeport, was arrested for possession of heroin and a felon in possession of a firearm.

A second subject, 20 year old Morningstar Rai St. Peter, was arrested on a felony corrections department warrant on felony drug charges. Both subjects were booked into Okanogan County Jail.

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, says the high risk search warrant was executed near perfect without injury or mishaps- adding that field deputies working their regular shifts spent months gathering evidence to get the search warrant after months of community complaints about the suspected drug house.

The search warrant was served at 4am, in hopes of surprising the suspect while lessening the risk to neighboring homes.