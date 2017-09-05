Here’s What’s Happening With Traffic Delays

On SR 150 at No See Um Road Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on SR 150: Expect up to 20 minute delays with one-lane flagger controlled traffic. Golf Course Road is Closed. Traffic detoured on No-See-Um Road.

On SR 150 Monday through Friday: DAYS – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect up to 20 minute delays throughout the project. Piloted and flagger controlled single-lane shifts for landscaping and utility adjustments from W. Highland Ave. to Safeway, and from Les Schwab to Willmorth Drive. Utility work between Manson and Chelan Thursday and Friday. NIGHTS – 7 p.m.to 6 a.m., expect up to 20 minute delays from Manson to Chelan for planing and paving.