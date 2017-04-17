Here’s The Scoop On Area Road Construction

SR 150 Chelan to Manson Paving

MANSON: Mon. 4/17 Through Thurs. 4/20 expect single lane flagger controlled traffic for Sidewalk work. On Friday 4/21, The intersection of SR 150 and Quetilquasoon Rd will have flagger controlled traffic for a pipe installation.

CHELAN: Monday through Wednesday expect one lane flagger controlled traffic for sidewalk work.

Thursday and Friday expect a detour from W. Highland Ave. to Columbia Street for pavement planing.



SR 150 No-See-Um Road – Roundabout Intersection

Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect single lane flagger controlled traffic where crews are installing construction entrances and construction zone signing to prepare the work site. Work began April 17 and should be complete by Thanksgiving.

Douglas County

SR 28 Pavement Rehabilitation and Seal –

Highway: SR 28 Rock Island to Crescent Bar.

Work Schedule: Monday & Tuesday ONLY, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 20-30 minute delays with flagger controlled single lane traffic. Crews are removing plastic pavement markings (Weather permitting).

SR 155 Coulee City Vicinity

Work Schedule: Monday and Tuesday ONLY, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. expect 10 minute delays with single lane flagger controlled traffic where crews are installing centerline rumble strip and fog sealing

SR 173 Bridgeport to Brewster.

Work Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flagger controlled single lane traffic.

