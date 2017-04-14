Here’s The Latest Update On The One-Way Bridge Project

Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney has progress to report from Tuesday’s City Council meeting on the proposal to make the Woodin Avenue Bridge one way:

041417 One Way Bridge 1 :23 Q:”it’s moving forward”

What’s more the mayor says he seems to have found consensus on the idea from downtown merchants:

041417 One Way Bridge 2 :28 Q:”why we’re doing it”

Yesterday (Thu) the Mayor went before the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council for 280-thousand dollars to aid in the bridge redevelopment project.