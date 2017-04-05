Here’s The Latest On Road Work Slow Downs

Another great night of paving between Chelan and Manson last night means we are one step closer to completion. All of the grinding work has been done – now they are working soley on paving.

We’re expecting paving to continue tonight between the hours of 7pm and 6am tomorrow morning. Expect up to 20 minute delays between Chelan and Manson overnight.

Daytime slow downs will occur near the No-See-Um intersection where the state is building a new roundabout. Expect up to 10 minute delays there.

South Lake Shore emergency slope repair continues today- expect 20 minute delays with flagger controlled one-lane traffic where crews are rock drilling and installing dowels and horizontal drains. At some point they will need to make pavement repairs as well.

DOT is also paving downtown Winthrop this week.