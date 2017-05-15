Here Is What To Expect If You Drive Between Chelan And Manson

State Route 150- (Chelan-Manson Highway) repaving project:

Crews will be making utility adjustments between Safeway and Highland Avenue this week- expect up to 20-minute delays with flagger controlled traffic.

(Weather dependent): expect 20-minute delays overnight Monday-Thursday this week between Rocky Point and Manson as paving continues.

This is weather dependent, when it rains, as predicted for tonight, no paving can be done.

No-See-Um Roundabout Project:

Expect 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday of this week with one lane flagger controlled traffic.

It could be a tough week for commuters– a major pipe crossing is scheduled for this week.

Sewer line work on the hillside lane has been completed as well as widening work on the lakeside lane.

