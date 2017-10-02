Heavy Snowfall, Mountain Passes And Avalanche Control

The recent heavy snowfall prompted the closure of all three of the main cross state mountain passes over the Cascades Wednesday night and yesterday due to avalanche danger- and they remain closed this morning.

We caught up with the North Central Region Avalanche Forecaster and Control Supervisor for Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Stanford- who says, in this case, it’s a matter of heavy snow falling on top of light snow…

021017 Avalanche Control 1 :41 “…the avalanche danger.”

During the pass closures, Stanford says, experts are trying to induce avalanches, by using one of two techniques…

021017 Avalanche Control 2 :47 “…our little part of the world.”