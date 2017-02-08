Heat Advisory

National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our region Thursday and Friday…

* temperatures… daytime highs will range from 98 to 103 with overnight lows 65 to 72.

* Timing… temperatures will peak between noon and 5 PM each day.

* Partial list of Locations… Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Brewster, Bridgeport, Quincy,

* Impacts… very hot temperatures will create hazardous conditions for those who must spend a prolonged period of time outside. If possible… limit the time spent outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Drink plenty of fluids… stay in an air conditioned room… stay out of the sun… and check up on relatives and neighbors.

When possible… reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.