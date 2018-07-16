Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Heat Advisory for much of

Central Washington which remains in effect thru Tuesday evening.

* Heat stress and dehydration that could lead to heat

related health concerns such as heat exhaustion and heat

stroke.

* Temperatures…Forecast calls for afternoon highs in the low 100s.

Overnight lows… not very low.. 60s to low 70s.

* Locations…Canadian border to Wenatchee… Including Chelan.. Manson.. Entiat..

Brewster.. Bridgeport.. Mansfield.. Wenatchee.. Cashmere

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency…call 9 1 1.