[7/16/18] Heat Advisory
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Heat Advisory for much of
Central Washington which remains in effect thru Tuesday evening.
* Heat stress and dehydration that could lead to heat
related health concerns such as heat exhaustion and heat
stroke.
* Temperatures…Forecast calls for afternoon highs in the low 100s.
Overnight lows… not very low.. 60s to low 70s.
* Locations…Canadian border to Wenatchee… Including Chelan.. Manson.. Entiat..
Brewster.. Bridgeport.. Mansfield.. Wenatchee.. Cashmere
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency…call 9 1 1.