Health Officials Urge Washington Residents to Take Precautions To Stop Mumps Outbreak

WARNING – Mumps outbreak in Washington State.

Mumps has spread and health officials urge immunization. The Washington State Department of Health reminds people across the state to take precautions to help stop the spread of mumps.

It’s especially important for you to take precautions during winter holiday social gatherings. Avoid kissing, hugging and other close contact with anyone who is suspected of having mumps. If you have been exposed to mumps and feel ill, stay home to help prevent the spread of the disease and contact your healthcare provider. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.

Current Mumps Cases County Cases* King County 160 Pierce County 34 Snohomish 3 Spokane County 80 Yakima County 1 Total 278 * Confirmed and probable cases in WA as of 1/25/2017 at 3:30 p.m. Next update will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

What can you do to prevent the spread of mumps?

The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine (combination MMR and varicella), which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella viruses.