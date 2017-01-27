[1/27/17] Health Officials Urge Washington Residents to Take Precautions To Stop Mumps Outbreak
WARNING – Mumps outbreak in Washington State.
Mumps has spread and health officials urge immunization. The Washington State Department of Health reminds people across the state to take precautions to help stop the spread of mumps.
It’s especially important for you to take precautions during winter holiday social gatherings. Avoid kissing, hugging and other close contact with anyone who is suspected of having mumps. If you have been exposed to mumps and feel ill, stay home to help prevent the spread of the disease and contact your healthcare provider. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.
|
County
|
Cases*
|
King County
|
160
|
Pierce County
|
34
|
Snohomish
|
3
|
Spokane County
|
80
|Yakima County
|1
|
Total
|
278
|* Confirmed and probable cases in WA as of 1/25/2017 at 3:30 p.m.
|Next update will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2017
What can you do to prevent the spread of mumps?
The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine (combination MMR and varicella), which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella viruses.
- If you don’t think you ever had MMR vaccine, contact your healthcare provider for immunizations or a blood test as soon as possible. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.
- If you think you have been exposed to mumps, contact your healthcare provider for advice.
- If you become ill after a possible exposure to mumps:
- Contact your healthcare provider and ask to be evaluated for possible mumps.
- Protect other people – Stay away from other people to avoid exposing them to mumps.