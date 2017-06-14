Health Insurance Companies Drop Out Of NCW Health Exchange Market

Last week was the deadline for Health Insurance Companies to offer their plans to be included in the 2018 Health Plan Finder Exchange. That’s the only way in Washington State to get a subsidy to help lower income residents pay premiums.

Abut 6,000 people in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties now have a plan through the exchange.

And, it looks like there are going to be far fewer options. Health Insurance Companies are dropping out of the North Central Washington market. With less competition, residents could see higher premiums and fewer choices when they try to buy health insurance for next year.

The way it looks now, Chelan and Douglas County residents will have only one company to choose from when they are shopping for plans through the state health insurance exchange and only two if they are looking outside the exchange.