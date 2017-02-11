Health Exchange Open Enrollment Period Is Now Open

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange, or simply “the Exchange” began it’s open enrollment period yesterday (Wednesday) and will have more customer resources and assistance available than ever before to help people find and enroll in health coverage for 2018.

This includes “Smart Planfinder,” a new decision-support tool on Washington Healthplanfinder, a new app that allows customers to view and choose their coverage from a mobile device and In-person help by trained “Navigators.”

The Smart Planfinder on the Exchange’s HealthPlanFinder website, helps connect customers with plans that best fit their needs. It customizes customers’ 2018 health plan choices based on personal factors including the types of prescription medicine they take, expected doctors’ visits during the year, and their preferred provider. Customers should also expect a more mobile-friendly shopping experience during open enrollment, with the Exchange’s new mobile app, WAPlanfinder , which may be used to find nearby navigators, brokers, and in-person assistance sites.

Many people still prefer in-person help when it comes to navigating the complicated world of health plans. That’s where the Navigator Program comes into play. “Navigators” are in-person help, there to lessen any confusion that may accompany shopping for health care coverage in 2018. Jene Bautista Reynoso, coordinator for the navigator program explains…

Residents wanting in-person help also have the option of scheduling a visit or dropping by one of the 13 full-service enrollment centers and broker assistance sites located throughout Washington state though none of the full-service enrollment centers are located in north central Washington.

Choosing a health care plan and enrolling in the Exchange can be a daunting task for many but the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks of not enrolling for health care. Michael Marchand, Chief Marketing Officer for the Exchange does not suggest passing on enrolling for health insurance during the open enrollment period.

