Health Care Provider Charged with Unprofessional Conduct

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against a Chelan County health care provider.

In September 2018 the Surgical Technologist Program charged surgical technologist Norma J. Morgan with unprofessional conduct. Morgan allegedly scrubbed in for an open-heart surgical procedure while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “ Look up a health care provider license ” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents.

This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.

Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.