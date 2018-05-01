Hazardous Driving Conditions This Morning – Forecast Calls For More Freezing Rain Today And Tonight

Freezing rain Thursday night into early Friday morning made for some very hazardous driving conditions…

010518 Slick Roads 1 :16 “…an hour or two, please do.”

That’s Kerm McClellan with Chelan County Public Works. He and his crew worked tirelessly Friday, trying to make the roads safe for your passage, even as they were putting themselves at risk…

010518 Slick Roads 2 :08 “..please be very careful.”

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through this afternoon for the Methow, Chelan and Wenatchee areas.

The forecast includes additional freezing rain with pockets of sleet and snow and the potential for up to an additional tenth of an inch of ice accumulation through Saturday morning.

Motorists should plan on leaving a little early, and certainly be prepared for hazardous winter weather driving conditions.