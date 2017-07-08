Hayes Road Fire Expected To Reach 100% Containment Today- Estimated At 2500 Acres

It took local, regional and state firefighters the better part of the weekend to get the upper hand on the Hayes Road Fire

The fire, of unknown origin, was reported at 1 o clock Friday afternoon by a Douglas County Deputy on routine patrol. It was burning on both sides of Highway 17, near mile marker 125 between Hayes Road and Road K northeast.

Pushed by strong winds, the fire, burning in sage, grass and crops quickly grew to 500 acres.

Early Friday evening, at the request of Douglas County Fire District 3, Washington State Patrol Chief, John Batista, authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources to assist local firefighters battling the Hayes Road Fire.

Resources, including 5 strike teams consisting of 50 specialized wild land engines and 123 firefighters arrived early Saturday morning.

Together with local firefighters, they worked Saturday, overnight and all day Sunday to contain the stubborn fire north of Mansfield.

There were no serious injuries and no homes were lost. Preliminary total estimated acres lost sits in the 2,500 range.