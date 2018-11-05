Harmony Meadows makes a Picture Perfect Day for CTL Qualifier Tournament

In girls singles, sophomore #3 seed Emma McLaren enjoyed a first round bye due to her high seed, and in round 2 defeated Lupita Moriel of Omak in straight sets. That win places Emma in the semifinals on Saturday vs Skylar Larson of Cashmere – a much anticipated rematch of their 3 set duel from last Friday in the regular season finale.

Junior Katelyn Deal faced Stella Johnson of Cascade in round 1, and was defeated 3-6, 5-7, eliminating her from the tournament. However, Katelyn played very well today, made huge gains this season, and will be the staple of their varsity squad next year as a senior.

The Chelan squad dominated the girls doubles bracket today.

Junior Sierra Rothlisberger and senior Madeline Peebles had a bye as the #1 seed, and then won their 2nd round match in straight sets to place them in the semifinals on Saturday vs #4 seed Vandel/Evans of Cascade.

Junior Abby Martin and Sydney Hawkins had a bye as the #3 seed, and then won a mentally tough comeback thriller over Cashmere 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to punch their ticket into the Saturday semifinals.

The frosh tandem of Elle Rothlisberger and Bella Gatzemeier pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament thus far. After winning their opener in straight sets, they knocked off the #2 seed from Omak in convincing fashion, 6-3, 6-0 in round 2. That pits them against teammates Sydney and Abby in the semi-finals. So, Chelan nabbed 3 of the 4 semifinal slots in the bracket tonight!

In boys singles, senior #2 seed Micah Larson had a 1st round bye, and then cruised into the semifinals with a win over Brady Cate of Okanogan.

Senior #5 seed Alex Gavin did not have a bye, but won his opener over Cody Hawley of Okanogan 6-2, 6-0, which got him into the double-elimination round of 8. In round 2, Alex played very well, but lost a heart-breaker to Sam Keziah of Cascade, 5-7, 6-7. Alex is still alive in the consolation half of the bracket.

Junior Tyler Higgins fought hard in his opener, but fell short vs Kane Andruss of Cashmere. Tyler will be back next year as a vital member of our boys varsity squad.

In boys doubles, junior Wyatt Habich and sophomore Tobin Wier were given a bye as the #3 seed. In round 2, they soundly defeated their Cashmere opponents to earn a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.

The sophomore tandem of Steven Williams and Eli Phelps also staged an impressive comeback after losing the first set. They improved their game en route to a victorious set #2, and then won the decisive 3rd set in a nail-biter. That earned them a spot in the double-elim round of 8…but against the defending state champions. After losing to Okanogan in round 2, Steven and Eli are still alive in the consolation bracket on Saturday.

The girls’ varsity accepting their trophy on Thursday for the regular season CTL title.

back left to right: Abby Martin, Emma McLaren, Sierra Rothlisberger, Madeline Peebles

front left to right: Bella Gatzemeier, Elle Rothlisberger, Sydney Hawkins

not pictured: Katelyn Deal