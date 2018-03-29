Happy National Mom And Pop Business Owners Day

Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.



The annual celebration honors all small business owners. Our economy couldn’t run without small mom and pop businesses, they create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country. That’s why every year, on March 29, we acknowledge the more than 27 million small businesses in this country. By celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

It is a special day to appreciate the long hours, hard work and dedication it takes to run a small business.

Mom and pop businesses take a special interest in making sure their customers have a unique and enjoyable shopping experience. They care about their customers in a way few large retail chains can by providing superior and personal customer service.

Small businesses have a real impact on their community by providing neighborhood jobs and recycling the money they earn back in to the local economy. So, by spending your dollars at a mom and pop establishment, you can make a real difference.

If there is a special mom and pop shop you care about- we suggest you take a moment to write a note to let the owners and employees know how much you appreciate all the effort and care they put into making your experience wonderful.

To all the mom and pop business owners listening- thank you- we appreciate your effort.