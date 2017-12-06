[6/12/17] Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease making its rounds in the Chelan Valley
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease making its rounds in the Chelan Valley…
061217 Hand Foot Mouth 1 :18 “…without medical treatment.”
That’s Lee Tinsley, an RN at Lake Chelan Community Hospital who also serves as an Infection Control Nurse.
He said the hospital and clinic have seen a big increase in those suffering from symptoms associated with hand foot and mouth disease…
061217 Hand Foot Mouth 2 1:40 “…call here at the hospital.”
Thank you, Lee Tinsley, Infection Control Nurse with Lake Chelan Community Hospital.