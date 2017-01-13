Habitat To Hold Pair Of Orientation Meetings Next Month

Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity is holding a pair of mandatory orientation meetings next month for families who are interested in owning an affordable home.

The first meeting will be Thursday, February 2nd at 7pm at the Manson Grange. The second meeting will be Sunday, February 12th at 7pm at the Chelan Fire Station.

Mark Reimers (rye-mers), Executive Director for Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity, says the meetings are standard procedure in choosing families for Habitat homes- but this time, he says, there will be a twist that will double your chances…

Reimers says payments for the habitat homes are typically $700 – $900 per month- but stresses –families are actually buying the home…

Reimers adds that there are three main criteria considered when selecting families for the Habitat for Humanity houses…

The Habitat organization, Reimers says, relies heavily on donations of varying degrees…

Again, those Habitat for Humanity Orientation meetings will be held Thursday, February 2nd at the Manson Grange and Sunday, February 12th at the Chelan Fire Station– both of those meetings will be held at 7PM- and you must attend one of them in order to apply and be considered for one of the two homes set to be built in 2017.