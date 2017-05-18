Chelan Habitat Announces Two Families Ahead Of Newest Builds

Chelan Valley Habitat For Humanity has announced the families who were selected for this year’s Habitat Homes, set to begin building this Spring.

Mark Reimers, Executive Director for Lake Chelan Valley Habitat For Humanity, told KOZI that the process began more than 3 months ago…

Last night, Mark says, the two families selected were told the news…

Mark says this year, several things are a little different than they have been in past years, from location to house design…

The 2017 Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity Homes are expected to begin groundbreaking in the coming months.



Congratulations to the Jesus and Daniela Espenoza family, as well as Luis Perez and Acucena Rodiguez and their family.