Guys & Gals at State: Both Top Golfers shot a 69

It was a frustrating day for 4 of Chelan’s 5 golfers at state yesterday in the first round–most endured a tough front 9 to come back and post decent back 9 scores, but the damage had been done. Only Chelan freshman Miles Grossberg will continue on to the 2nd day of competition. Miles shot an 85 (45-40) Tuesday, on the Liberty Lake GC to come in under the “cut” line of 88 and will tee off Wednesday at 7:36 a.m. with fellow District 6 golfer Tim Wells from Cascade, also shooting an 85 yesterday. The only other representative for our district will be Billy Norwill of Okanogan, shooting an 83 today. [The top golfer of the day shot a 69.] Chelan boys golfers sophomore Seth Hannu (91, 48-43 tie for 49th) and senior Corbin Morley (95, 51-44 tie for 60th) just didn’t seem to ever be able to get “in sync” during the front 9, but both did much better on the back, though falling short of the cut line.

On the girls side of things, playing on the Hangman Valley GC, Chelan sophomore Kaylin Boykin came in with a 108 (56-52) and best score of all other CTL golfers present, for a tie for 60th place), and senior Emily Christenson coming in with a 116 (59-57) tie for 72nd). [Top golfer for the girls came in with a 69 also.]

On a positive note, for both seniors Corbin and Emily, they got to finish their high school golf careers in a memorable fashion, both parring the 18th hole of their respective courses.