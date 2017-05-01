Guns & Hoses This Saturday At Wenatchee Wild Game

This Saturday’s Wenatchee Wild game at the Town Toyota Center, will also include an event you don’t want to miss: it’s the annual Guns & Hoses fundraiser.

The event is hosted and put on by a local charitable organization that raises money to help support Law Enforcement and firefighters, along with several community charities.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol, Rick Johnson, who also serves on the organization’s board, says Guns N Hoses is the one fundraiser they do each year, to fund charities and causes that they donate to…

Chief Johnson adds that although the event is meant as a fundraiser, it is also a lot of fun, and will be jam packed with things to see, and plenty of friendly competitions between law enforcement and firefighters…

Chief Johnson says, there are several ways the Guns N Hoses event raises money…

The puck drops at 7:05 for Saturday’s Wenatchee Wild game and Guns N Hoses event – but, as Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett says, this may be one game you’ll want to get there early for…

By the way, the Wenatchee Wild will be playing the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday.