Grubich on Leave

John Grubich, general manager for the Okanogan County PUD for almost 10 years, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a prepared statement, Okanogan PUD Commission Chairman Scott Verjaska said, “We have received some information concerning Mr. Grubich’s conduct in his role that causes us significant concern.”

Don Coppock, the PUD’s director of accounting, finance & administration/auditor, is serving as acting general manager.

Vejraska said he could not say anything further regarding the board’s decision to place Grubich on administrative leave on Aug. 7, and its decision Monday to extend that leave through Sept. 11 — the date of the next PUD commission meeting.

Grubich worked at the Chelan County PUD from 1982 to 1989, working his way from junior accountant to accounting supervisor. He was chief financial officer for the Golden Valley Electric Association in Fairbanks, Alaska, before he became general manager of the Okanogan County PUD.