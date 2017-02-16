Grizzly Bear Reintroduction To North Cascades Open Houses Drawing Big Crowds

A series of Open Houses focusing on the federal plans to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades are drawing huge crowds.

An estimated 160 people attended Tuesday night’s Open House in Cashmere- and Methow Valley residents packed the Barn Wednesday in the third of eight scheduled Open Houses.

The final central Washington Open House is scheduled for Thursday at the Annex facility at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds in Omak. It gets underway at 6pm and is expected to last about 2 hours.

The National Park Service and US Fish and Wildlife are hosting the Open Houses to explain the proposed alternatives for the restoration of grizzly bears to the North Cascade’s ecosystem.

The alternatives include a no action alternative, plus 3 others that would seek to restore a reproducing population of about 200 bears through the capture and release of grizzly bears into the North Cascades.

Although there are six populations of grizzly bears in North America, the last known sighting of a grizzly in the North Cascades was in 1996.

If you have concerns, one way or the other about reintroducing grizzly bears into the North Cascades, plan to attend tonight’s meeting in Omak.

If you can’t make it to tonight’s meeting, but would like to learn more, you will have the opportunity to participate in a live webinar broadcast on Sunday, February 26.

You will find instructions online at www.wrld.us