Greg Goodnight Named As The Next Superintendent Of The Pateros School District

The Pateros School District has announced a new Superintendent.

The Board of Directors from Pateros School District is proud to announce they have hired Mr. Greg Goodnight as their new Superintendent beginning July 1, 2018.

Mr. Goodnight was chosen from an exemplary field of candidates and indicated that he is delighted to be joining the staff, students and Pateros community. Mr. Goodnight will replace current Superintendent Lois Davies who is leaving to pursue an adventure in leadership and research.

Mr. Goodnight graduated with his BS from Washington State University and received his Master’s from Gonzaga University in Administration and his Superintendent Certificate from Washington State University. Goodnight, for the past three years, has been the Principal of Selkirk Middle and High School in Ione, Washington. Prior to this he was a teacher with the Kettle Falls School District and the Superintendent of Kettle Falls School District for eight years.

