Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance Offers Variety Of Events Every Month

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance – or, GWATA – has been in operation since 1999.

It serves as the voice for connecting and supporting both technology companies and entrepreneurs in North Central Washington…

012618 GWATA Events 1 :14 “…and STEM education.”

That’s GWATA Executive Director, Jenny Rojansthein. (row-jans-theen)

She says GWATA focuses on delivering their mission through local events…

012618 GWATA Events 2 :31 “…at one of our events.”

One of those events, Jenny says, is set for next Wednesday, January 31st and will focus on entrepreneurship and technology companies…

012618 GWATA Events 3 :54 “…around block chain.”

Again, that GWATA Entrepreneurial Panel is next Wednesday, January 31st at 11:30 am at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. Tickets can be purchased at GWATA.ORG

Jenny says the following day, Thursday, February 1st GWATA will host their monthly Tech Talk…

012618 GWATA Events 4 :46 “…beer and make connections.”

You can learn more about GWATA and their calendar of events at their website: GWATA.ORG – or give them a call at 509-661-9000.