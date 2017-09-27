Great team effort for Chelan Soccer

Tuesday evening, at Mtn Goat Field, Chelan played their first league match against Omak. They came out strong and were able to possess the ball and put some pressure on Omak’s defense. It didn’t result in a lot of shots, but is a step in the right direction. Minutes into the first half Lydia Montalvo-Gomez would find Wendy Mendez, who broke through the defense to put Chelan ahead 1-0.