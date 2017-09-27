[9/27/17] Great team effort for Chelan Soccer
Posted in Sports
Tuesday evening, at Mtn Goat Field, Chelan played their first league match against Omak. They came out strong and were able to possess the ball and put some pressure on Omak’s defense. It didn’t result in a lot of shots, but is a step in the right direction. Minutes into the first half Lydia Montalvo-Gomez would find Wendy Mendez, who broke through the defense to put Chelan ahead 1-0.
The second half turned into a back and forth battle. Seven minutes in Jade Hatherell put them ahead 2-0 when she finished a deflected save by Omak’s keeper. They still created more opportunities and had the majority of the possession, but gave up some looks in the second half that they didn’t want to. Ashley Sams made several great saves, 12 in all, to keep Omak off the score board. Overall it was a great win for Chelan and was very much a team effort. Cashmere comes to Chelan on Thursday for another league match.