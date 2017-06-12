Great night of basketball in the Champions Gym as the Bears hosted Lake Roosevelt

What a great night of basketball in the Champions Gym as the Bears hosted Lake Roosevelt in league play. The Lady Bears came out with a nice hard fought win 68-52. At the end of One it was 17-16 and at halftime after a 10-10 qrtr. The Lady’s were up 27-26 and in the third they started to stretch it out as they were up 49-42 heading into the final 8 minutes. Leading the way for the Lady’s was Maret Miller who had 22 points and 6 came from beyond the arc. Yvette Sanchez added 11,Marlisa Garcia a dozen, Sammi Emigh 10 and one of her better games, Marta Martinez had 5, KimberlyNila and Kelsey Ochoa both added 2 the Lady’s were 14 of 21 from the stripe and hit 4 from beyond. The Lady Bears are fast pace and play solid offense passing and moving the ball.

In game two it was the Boys turn and the Bears well they do what they do year after year, move the ball at lightning speed rotate it so fast you don’t know who has it but you do know when it goes through the hoop. The boys won going away 64-44 at the end of One it was 18-11 and at halftime 29-24 as a final couple minute run before half saw the Raiders catch up alittle. The Bears came out and went right to work in the third as the roof opened on Champions Gym and it started raining three balls from all around as the Bears closed the third up 53-32 and that was as close as the Raiders got the rest of the evening. Leading the way for a very unselfish team was freshman Cade Gebbers with a dozen and he hit two almost back to back from outside and had some great moves with the ball, if you want to see a young man who is going to be impressive I highly recommend you get to the games and start watching Cade play he is a solid specimen. Corey Jarrell finished with 11 after finding his range and hitting three from beyond, Joe Taylor the man the myth the legend and Issac Baker both finished with 10 each, Cade Kelpman added 6, Felix Nava 10, Carlos Najera 3 and Caden Riggan 2. Caden Riggan is playing some solid ball under the hoop blocking out and grabbing glass. The Bears are solid, I expect the toughest league challenge to possible be Oroville. Next up is Oroville on Thursday and Liberty Bell on Saturday. Goooooooo Bears.

Submitted by Karl Word