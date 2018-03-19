Great day for some Fancy Footwork

GOLF__Chelan’s second time on a golf course this season was last Friday for the Wenatchee Valley Girls Invite held at Highlander GC. Kaylin Boykin came in with low score for the team (99) and 7th place in the A/AA division; Chelan as a team came in 3rd in the A/AA division. [for a little comparison, Andrea shot a 139 at this same event last year, a 120 this year; Emily shot a 68 for her first 9-hole round last year, shot a 116 for 18 holes this year; and Kaylin shot an 84 for her first 9-hole round last year, and 99 for 18 holes this year!

BASEBALL__It was a great day for baseball Saturday, as the Goats opened their CTL season with a Double Header against the Okanogan Bulldogs. It was a roller coaster day, with emotions running high on both sides.

In the first game, the Goats opened the scoring with Colt Corrigan slashing a RBI double to score a hustling Gage Estes to provide a 1 nothing lead. In the top of the second, the Bulldogs capitalized on 4 Goat errors, scoring three unearned runs. The score remained the same until the bottom of the 5th, when the Goats erupted for 3 runs highlighted by Bryson Darlingtons 2 RBI double, and Breckin Sporseen adding another RBI double to take the lead for good, with the Goats coming away with a hard earned 4 to 3 victory. Sam Austin came in to pitch in the top of the third inning to shut down the Bulldogs with 5 innings of one hit, no run, pitching to earn his first win of the season.

Game two featured a real nail biter, with the Goats scoring first. Then had an ensuing see saw battle that included a 45 minute delay for an injured Okanogan player, two ejections for a collision at home plate ( one for each team ) , a long home run by Breckin Sporseen to left, and, a hard hit RBI double down the left field line by freshman Drake Bird to tie the score in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings. From there, the Goats surrendered 4 runs in the 8th, and weren’t able to recover, giving the Bulldogs the victory.

Next up, more CTL action, as the Goats travel to Cashmere Saturday 24th at 11 for another double header

TENNIS__Girls: Chelan 3, Ephrata 2

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren (C) def Kenzie O’Donnell 6-2, 6-2

#2 Singles: Kayla Mullings (E) def Bella Gatzemeier 6-2, 6-4

#3 Singles: Roslyn Martin (E) def Katelyn Deal 6-2, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Sierra Rothlisberger/Madeline Peebles (C) def Taylor Perez/Hannah Goodspeed 6-1, 6-2

#2 Doubles: Sydney Hawkins/Abby Martin (C) def Elena Duffner/Chloe Davis 6-4, 6-4

The final match on the court was the #2 dubs match to break the 2-2 tie. Hawkins and Martin won the first set 6-4, but were down 0-4 in set #2 before winning 6 straight to clinch the win. The Chelan girls move to 2-0.

TENNIS__Boys: Chelan 5, Ephrata 0

#1 Singles: Micah Larson (C) def Griffin Allen 6-2, 6-0

#2 Singles: Wyatt Habich (C) def Ryan Pugh 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

#3 Singles: Tobin Wier (C) def Kaden Johnson 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Alex Gavin/Tyler Higgins (C) def Joseph Qualls/Xavier Hughes 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Eli Phelps/Steven Williams (C) def Colton Murray/Andres Ramirez 6-1, 6-1

The Chelan boys move to 3-0 on the year.

Next up: Chelan @ Tonasket on Wed Mar 21, and Quincy @ Chelan on Thur Mar 22