Great Combination: Varsity Seniors Winning Their Matches on Senior Night & Perfect Weather

This was about as good as it gets: perfect weather to honor the seniors and their families at the Senior BBQ, and all of our varsity seniors won their matches. And then afterwards, players, family and fans spontaneously went down and hung out on the courts for 45 minutes just hittin’ the ball around. Fun stuff. Thank you to our awesome seniors and their parents: Scott Abel, Micah Larson, Alex Gavin, Madeline Peebles and Sydney Hawkins.

PC: Russ Gatzemeier

Boys: Chelan 3, Omak 2

#1 Singles: SENIOR Micah Larson (Ch) def Chase Grillo 6-1, 6-2 <Micah was under the weather, but it was hard to tell – he was impressive>

#2 Singles: SENIOR Alex Gavin (Ch) def Adam Hendrick 6-3, 6-1

#3 Singles: Joshua Lester (O) def Tyler Higgins 6-0, 6-4

#1 Doubles: Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier (Ch) def Alex Thornton/Braeden O’Dell 6-3, 6-3 <Wyatt and Tobin have gelled into one of the top boys doubles teams in the CTL>

#2 Doubles: Simon McCune/Javier Ramirez (O) def Eli Phelps/Steven Williams 6-2, 6-1

The Chelan boys are now even on the season at 3-3 in the CTL, and are 7-4 overall.

Girls: Chelan 5, Omak 0

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Lupita Moriel 6-0, 6-1 <Emma only has one loss on the season in CTL play, and it was to a state medalist>

#2 Singles: Abby Martin def Emily Little 6-1, 6-1

#3 Singles: SENIOR Sydney Hawkins def Jackie Suastegui 6-3, 6-2

#1 Doubles: Sierra Rothlisberger/SENIOR Madeline Peebles def Jennifer O’Dell/Sydney Hack 6-1, 6-1 <Sierra and Madeline are still undefeated in CTL doubles play>

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier def Emma Wilson/Sofia Fletcher 6-1, 6-1

The Chelan girls improve to 5-1 in the CTL and 9-1 overall.

Chelan JV wins:

Katelyn Deal/Cailee Parham 8-2

Nadia VanWechel 8-5

Emma Folsom/Audrey Gilleland 8-2

Lana Fielding/Madison Latter 8-0

Isa Evans/Lanie Folsom by injury default

Next up: Chelan travels to Spokane for the 73rd Annual Inland Empire tournament on Friday and Saturday