Grant Programs Available For Outdoor Recreation And Conservation Efforts

The State of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) has 15 different grant programs for outdoor recreation and conservation efforts. Susan Zemek, Spokesperson for the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

These grant programs are the largest source of state funding for many of Washington’s outdoor recreation experiences, and the only state funding aimed at conserving working farms and forests.

The grants are open to application from entities ranging from counties to non-profits though some may need additional requirements.

Outdoor recreation brings jobs and money to Washington. A recent RCO study showed that more than $21 billion annually is spent in Washington on recreation trips and equipment. Outdoor recreation supports 199,000 jobs across the state. Competition for the grants is high and generally, the RCO only has funding for half the proposals submitted. So getting your application submitted in a timely manner is a must and there are deadlines for the submittal process.

If you’re unsure about how to go about submitting a grant or are looking for help with your application, the RCO can help.

The online webinar will take place at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 to give an overview of the grants available and the application process. Applications will be accepted beginning Feb. 15. You’ll want to pre- register for the webinar and you can do that at the RCO website. https://rco.wa.gov/grants/index.shtml