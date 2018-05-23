Grant County Health District Investigates Four Confirmed Cases Of Whooping Cough

The Grant County Health District announced that it is investigating four confirmed cased of Whooping Cough.

Health officials say all four individuals are within a single household and risk to the community is low. However they are concerned about the risk of more cases. All family members with a “close” contact to those with whooping cough have been notified by GCHD and offered post-exposure prophylaxis with antibiotics.

Whooping Cough is a very contagious disease only found in humans. People with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing, sneezing or when spending a lot of time near one another where you share breathing space. Many babies who get pertussis are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.

Symptoms of pertussis usually develop within 5 to 10 days; but can present up to 3 weeks following exposure.

Early symptoms can last for 1 to 2 weeks and usually include:

Runny nose

Low-grade fever (generally minimal throughout the course of the disease)

Mild, occasional cough

Apnea – a pause in breathing (in babies)

Because pertussis in its early stages appears to be nothing more than the common cold, it is often not suspected or diagnosed until the more severe symptoms appear.

Late symptoms- After 1 to 2 weeks and as the disease progresses, the traditional symptoms of pertussis may appear and include:

Paroxysms (fits) of many, rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched “whoop”

Vomiting during or after coughing fits

Exhaustion after coughing fits

The Grant County Health District urges parents to have their children vaccinated against whooping cough with the Tdap shot.