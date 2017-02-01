Grant County Deputies Quickly Catch Two Car Thieves

Grant County deputies caught two vehicle thieves just moments after they stole a car Saturday morning.

Deputies received a call around 8:45 a.m. saying a car had just been stolen from the 100 block of Schilling Drive in the Larson Community. Three minutes later, a deputy spotted the stolen 2005 BMW 325 at the corner of Arnold Drive and Larson Boulevard. The BMW took off at high speed leading deputies on a short pursuit. The occupants of the BMW jumped out and ran near the 9800 block of Stone Road Northeast, and the vehicle rolled to a stop. With the help of neighborhood members, deputies tracked the two car thieves to a house two doors down.

Lodged in the Grant County Jail is 18-year-old Moses Lake resident Jose M. Macias for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony eluding from police. Twenty-eight year-old Crystal C. Mabry of Moses Lake is also lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“Deputies really appreciated the help of people from the neighborhood pointing out where these two car thieves ran,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “From the time the car was stolen until the suspects were in custody was simply a matter of minutes.”

The BMW’s owner got their car back.