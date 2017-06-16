Grant County Citizens Receiving Scamming Calls From Someone Impersonating US Marshal’s Service

Citizens of Grant County are receiving phone calls from persons claiming to with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. The caller tells those who answer that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they didn’t show up jury duty or haven’t paid their district court fines (or some other purported violation) and a warrant has been issued. The imposter then threatens to send deputies to the homes unless money is paid though a pre-paid money card.

This is a scam. If someone calls unexpectedly claiming to be from a government agency with aggressive threats if you don’t pay immediately, it’s a scam. Just hang up on the caller.