Grant County Busts Illegal Marijuana Grow And Sales Operation

Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team busted another illegal marijuana growing and sales operation last week.

Based on a tip from a patrol deputy, INET opened an investigation on 42-year-old Cesario Huerta of Moses Lake, and last Wednesday served a search warrant at his house in the 1600 block of North Frontage Road East. INET seized 99 plants, 50 lbs of processed marijuana, 10 firearms and a gun silencer.

Huerta faces charges including manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Huerta told investigators that at one time he had considered becoming a licensed marijuana producer, but decided not to due to the start-up cost and red tape.

“This was another illegal marijuana grow operation, not a licensed operation as allowed in Washington,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “INET did great job of stopping this illegal drug operation. INET has no interest in stopping the legal sale and use of marijuana, but if the marijuana is illegally grown, illegally sold or illegally possessed, INET’s job is to investigate and take action.”