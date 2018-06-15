[6/15/18] Governor Tours Central Washington on Broadband Issues
Posted in Business & Economy
Governor Jay Inslee has been traveling across the state to hear about broadband technology needs. On Wednesday, the Governor traveled to Pomeroy and Pullman; on Thursday he was in Chewelah, Quincy and Wenatchee. He said that while the places were different, the issues and needs he heard were the same:
The Governor says he’ll use what he heard on the tour to work on proposals for the next legislative session.