Governor Tours Central Washington on Broadband Issues

Governor Jay Inslee has been traveling across the state to hear about broadband technology needs. On Wednesday, the Governor traveled to Pomeroy and Pullman; on Thursday he was in Chewelah, Quincy and Wenatchee. He said that while the places were different, the issues and needs he heard were the same:

The Governor says he’ll use what he heard on the tour to work on proposals for the next legislative session.