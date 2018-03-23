Governor Jay Inslee Signs Bills Into Law Including One That Will Allow Leavenworth Residents To Burn Brush

The ink was flowing from Governor Jay Inslee’s pen this week as he signed into law a handful of bills that came out of this year’s legislative session…

That’s State Senator Brad Hawkins, from the 12th Legislative District.

Hawkins introduced Senate Bill 6055, which allows Leavenworth area residents to burn brush and yard waste four times a year.

The Department of Ecology signed off on the bill, creating a pilot program for outdoor burning for cities or towns located partially within an apple maggot quarantine area.

The new law will take effect June 7th.

The other bill Hawkins referred to provides a continuing funding source for the Good Neighbor Authority, a partnership between the state and Federal Forest Service to improve forest health and decrease wildfire severity.