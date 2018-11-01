Governor Jay Inslee Addresses Opioid Crisis In Washington State

Washington state is not immune to the opioid crisis. In fact, the crisis has reached epidemic proportions in Washington state.

Gov. Inslee, on Tuesday during his state-of-the-state address in Olympia told state lawmakers that there is work to do on fighting the opioid crisis in Washington state.

According to recent statistics, prescription pain medications are now the leading cause of accidental death in Washington state – more than guns or car crashes. In 2015, an average of two Washington residents died each day from opioid overdose, and heroin deaths more than doubled between 2010 and 2015. In Snohomish County, Health officials say that in just 1 week last summer, 37 people overdosed on opioid drugs and two died.

Representative Dave Hayes of Camano Island has proposed a diversion pilot project in Snohomish County through December of 2019 to test the effectiveness of providing treatment, temporary housing, employment opportunities and other services to battle the opioid crisis…

There is also a statewide campaign underway being spearheaded by the Department of Social and Health Services. Julia Havens, Implementation Manager with DSHS speaks to the new campaign…

The new “Starts with One” campaign will use a portion of an $11 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, to assist in implementing a statewide response plan and to combat the state’s opioid epidemic. And as the name implies, prevention and education “Starts with One…

Learn more about the campaign or download materials at GetTheFactsRx.com.

DSHS launched the campaign earlier this month, focusing on the premise that every Washingtonian can play a role in preventing opioid abuse.

