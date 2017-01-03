Governor Inslee Declares This Invasive Species Week

Governor Jay Inslee is encouraging Washingtonians to become more informed and alert about the damaging impacts of invasive species in the Evergreen State by declaring this week as Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Justin Bush, Executive Coordinator with the Washington State Invasive Species Council says there are a number of reasons why it is important to highlight the topic of invasive species for Washington residents…

030117 Invasive Species Week 1 :43 “…our state’s resources”

Bush says the role of the Invasive Species Council here in Washington is about much more than just tracking potential threats from outside the state’s borders…

030117 Invasive Species Week 2 :24 “…prevent spreading them”

Bush says once the public is educated on how to identify an invasive species, the Council has several ways to help report them, including a newly launched mobile phone app…

030117 Invasive Species Week 3 :19 “…to responding agencies”

There are several good habits to pick up that will also aide in halting the proliferation of invasive species, some of which include cleaning off boots, boats and vehicles before venturing outdoors, disposing of live bait properly and always using forage, hay or mulch that is certified weed-free.