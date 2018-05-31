Gov. Inslee Addresses Washington State Fire Adapted Learning Communities Network Communities

Gov. Jay Inslee addressed wildfire preparedness agencies in Wenatchee last week, speaking at a reception for the Washington State Fire Adapted Learning Communities Network. Ryan Anderson heads the Washington Resource Conservation & Development Council and helped to establish the Washington State Fire Adapted Learning Communities Network four years ago. The network brings together local communities with state, federal and nonprofit programs that aim to prepare for wildfires, and aid recovery efforts after they happen.

At the reception at the Pybus Public Market Events Center, Gov Inslee started off by singling out and praising a locally grown coalition.

053118 Inslee Wildfire :39 “…where this has worked.”

For more information on the Washington State Fire Adapted Learning Communities Network, you can follow a link to their website

www.fireadaptedwashington.org/