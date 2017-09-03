Good Day for Chelan FFA…

33 Chelan FFA members traveled to the Okanogan Livestock Market to compete in the 9th Annual Sunny Okanogan Angus Invitational Cattle Judging Contest. The event was started by the Vjeraska family who raising purebred Angus cattle and host a bull sale each spring as a way to get students interested in both agriculture and the cattle business. The first year there were 35 kids from 4 FFA chapters showed up. It has since grown into an event with over 200 students from 10 FFA Chapters. The Cattle Producers of Washington help sponsor the awards along with the folks from Sunny Okanogan Angus.

Competitors judge a class of feeder steers, yearling replacement heifers, yearling growth bulls, yearling heifer bulls, and fall growth bulls. The Chelan #1 team of Owen Oules, Matt Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Olivera, Aislinn Davis, and Kenny Reeves earned the Second Place Plaque and kept the Chelan FFA’s streak of finishing no less than second in the event over its entire nine year stretch. Freshman Laura Montoya who was on Chelan team #5 was the high scoring individual winning a belt buckle and some Cattle Producers of Washington gear.

It was a very good day with Chelan 1 placing 2nd, Chelan 4 placing 9th, Chelan 3 placing 10th, and Chelan 2 placing 16th in the 35 team field.

Chelan FFA members are busy preparing to compete in many Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events this spring. Next week members will compete in Creed Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Extemporaneous Public Speaking in sub district competition. They will compete later in the month in Agriculture Issues Forum and Employment Skills. Then in April Meats, Livestock

Horses, and Forestry are on the schedule. In May comes State Livestock, State Meats. State First Year, State Farm Management, Hall of Chapters and the rest of State Leadership Development Events that member qualify for through district qualifying competition.

Photo Caption: (L to R) Scott Vjeraska Sunny Okanogan Angus, Laura Montoya 1st Place Invidual, and Jerry Ausmussen, Official Judge at the Sunny Okanogan Angus Cattle Judging Contest.

Photo Caption: (L to Right ) Scott Vjeraska Sunny Okanogan Angus Ranch, Chelan FFA #1 the second place team of Owen Oules, Matt Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Olivera, Aislinn Davis, and Kenny Reeves, Jerry Ausmussen, Official Judge at the 9th Annual Sunny Okanogan Cattle Judging.