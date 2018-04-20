Good Consistent Tennis and Impressive Showing: GO GOATS

TENNIS: Okanogan @ Chelan, Thur Apr 19

Boys: Chelan 4, Okanogan 1

#1 Singles: Micah Larson (Ch) def Brady Cate 6-0, 6-2

#2 Singles: Wyatt Habich (Ch) def Jesse Rosas 6-2, 6-1

#3 Singles: Tobin Wier (Ch) def Cody Hawley 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Max Cheeseman/Jay Nearents (O) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Steven Williams/Eli Phelps (Ch) def Gavin Headlee/Dylan Hinger 6-1, 6-4

Chelan’s 1st boys doubles was Alex Gavin/Tyler Higgins.

The Chelan boys played good consistent tennis tonight, and hit balls with a purpose. Impressive showing. The boys team is 2-2 in the CTL and 6-3 overall.

Girls: Chelan 5, Okanogan 0

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Hayley Wyllson 6-4, 6-3

#2 Singles: Abby Martin def Alexandra Perez 6-0, 6-2

#3 Singles: Sydney Hawkins def Jasmine Yusi 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Sierra Rothlisberger/Madeline Peebles def Hannah Smith/Sarah Dixon 6-2, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Katelyn Deal def Allison Johnson/Felicia Allen 4-6, 6-3, (10-5) <Every coach loves a good comeback win.>

This was their best overall performance of the season thus far – Okanogan has a good squad and the girls were focused and determined, says Coach Rothlisberger. The Chelan girls remain undefeated at 4-0 in the CTL and 8-0 overall.

Chelan JV wins:

Scott Abel/Aiden Peterson 8-5

Isa Evans/Cailee Parham 9-8(7-4)

Nadia VanWechel/Aiden Peterson 8-6

Maddi Latter/Lana Fielding 8-4

Next up: Cascade @ Chelan on Sat Apr 21 at 11am