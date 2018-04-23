Goats Victorious over the weekend

The Goats baseball team traveled to Leavenworth on Saturday for a critical CTL matchup with the Cascade Kodiaks, and came away victorious in both games of the double header by the scores of 12-4 and 13 – 11.

In the first game Connor Wilson continued his dominance on the mound, striking out six, earning the victory and moving his record to 4-0 on the season. Offensively, The Goats scattered 9 hits in the game, lead by Brennan Moody and Connor Wilson each contributing 2 hits apiece.

In game two, the Goats defense struggled early, falling behind 10 -3 before eventually clawing out a hard earned comeback win by the score of 13-11. The offense was paced by Quinn Stamps, Bryson Darlington, and Connor Wilson with 2 hits each.

Next up, The Goats continue on the road this week, with away games at Omak, Brewster, and Connell.

Go Goats