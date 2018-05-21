The Chelan Goats baseball team traveled to Moses Lake on Saturday to play in their first state “round of 16” game, but were defeated by the Connell Eagles by a score of 4-2. The Goats battled all day and played an error free game, but never were able to generate much offense against the Eagles. Junior shortstop Gage Estes collected two doubles in the game, but unfortunately, the rest of the Goat offense were only able to muster 3 additional hits for a total of 5 in the game. Sophomore ace, Connor Wilson got the start on the mound, and kept us in the game, but we never were able to sustain the kind of rally necessary to win the ballgame.

Overall, the Goats had an outstanding season, finishing second in the CTL, and taking the district championship for the first time in decades. The great news is that the Goats return their entire team for next season, and we look to build upon the success we achieved in 2018. GO GOATS!!!